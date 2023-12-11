HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man died in a house fire on Long Island Sunday night, police said.

Authorities responded to the blaze at Rolling Hill Road in Hampton Bays just before 10 p.m. and were met with heavy smoke, officials said.

A woman was able to get out of the house but Gregory Konesky was trappede inside, police said. Konesy was pulled from the home and taken the hospital, where he died.

Authorities believe an eletrical issue may have sparked the blaze, but the investigatio is ongoing, police said.

