COMMACK, NY (PIX11) — A firework exploded and struck a 67-year-old man in the face at a Long Island block party on Saturday night, police said.

The victim was on Diellen Court around 10 p.m. when he was hurt, officials said. The mortar-style firework seriously injured him. The burns and lacerations to his face were not considered life threatening.

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives launched an investigation into the incident. Detectives are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.