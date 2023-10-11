ELWOOD, Long Island (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot by the police after he allegedly confronted officers with a sword in his Long Island home on Tuesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police received a call around 9 p.m. of Alan Weber, 54, acting violently in his Mander Lane home, according to authorities. Weber allegedly refused to leave his home and was screaming and breaking things inside the house, police told PIX11 News.

When police entered the home, Weber allegedly approached the officers with a sword. Officials said an officer fired shots and hit Weber. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.