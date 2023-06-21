NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (PIX11) — Police fired shots at a man who they said fired his gun at them first on Long Island.

He’s now in the hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said that the man had been a suspect in at least two crimes and was known to cops on the street.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood in this Suffolk County, Long Island town, at around 11:45 a.m. The suspect, who Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison identified as Jayvon Bell, 21, tried to evade officers by entering somebody’s backyard, the commissioner said.

“[At] 62 Maple Road, he jumped over the fence,” the commissioner said at a news conference at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

“[He] pulled out a black firearm and fired at least one round at our officers,” Commissioner Harrison continued. “Our officers fired back, hitting him numerous times on the right side of his body.”

Bell was evacuated by helicopter to a local hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the commissioner, two officers who were transporting a prisoner in an unrelated case spotted Bell and radioed in his description and whereabouts. Two plainclothes officers responded and then trailed Bell, the commissioner said. Bell was wanted in both a robbery of a taxi driver on May 10 and a case of menacing earlier this month.

In that June case, Bell flashed a gun at someone. It’s the same gun, investigators believe, that Bell used to fire at cops on Wednesday afternoon.

“Officers followed him into the backyard,” Commissioner Harrison said. “That’s where the exchange of gunfire occurred.”

That gunfire unnerved neighbors in this community of mostly two-story detached homes.

“I heard the gunshots,” said Karina Singh, a local resident. “The same gun went off… a couple times. Whatever weapon they were using, it sounds like the same thing went off a couple times.”

The gunfire shook up many of her fellow homeowners in the area, including a woman who only gave her first name, Donna.

“You see stuff all over the place, cops running,” she said about the scene, “and you have no idea what’s going on. It’s kind of nerve-racking.”

Bell has not been charged in this latest incident, although charges are expected, according to the commissioner.