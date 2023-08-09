LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — An urgent call for men to volunteer as mentors in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program.

Mark Cox, the CEO of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program of Long Island, said there is a nationwide need for Big Brothers.

Cox said in Nassau and Suffolk Counties alone, 66 boys are on a waiting list to be matched up, and another 114 boys will be placed on the organization’s waiting list soon.

“Every since COVID, we’re seeing a lot more social and emotional challenges from children, and we’re getting many more families that are coming and enrolling their boys into our program,” said Cox.

Francisco Roldan, who is 13 years old, told PIX11 News he’s been waiting for more than a year for a big brother. His previous mentor just went to college to study as a doctor.

“It’s just people that care about me. It makes me happy that people really care about me,” said Poland

“It takes a village to raise a child, and as a parent, you have to work at least two jobs to maintain your child,” his mother Carmine said.

Big Brother volunteers are only required to spend four hours per month with their Little Brother. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check, have a valid New York driver’s license, insurance and vehicle and commit to at least one year in the program.

You can register to volunteer here.