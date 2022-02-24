UNIONDALE, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island man hasn’t used up the money from his last big lottery win and he won $10 million again.

Juan Hernandez first won in 2019; he claimed a top prize on Hernandez said he’s “still trying to spend the $10,000,000,” he won in 2019 after claiming a top prize on the $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket. He took a lump sum payment worth $6,510,000 after required withholdings.

The Uniondale man’s second winning ticket was bought at a Hempstead Stop & Shop, according to the New York Lottery.

There are still three top prizes left on the $10,000,000 Deluxe ticket, officials said. Players can check the status of any New York Lottery Scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report on nylottery.ny.gov.