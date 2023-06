NEW YORK (PIX11) — None of Long Island’s medical marijuana dispensaries meet the requirements to sell weed to recreational customers, according to a report.

Facilities in Huntington State, Lake Success and Carle Place are prohibited from the sales due to local laws, Newsday reported. The remaining two in East Farmingdale and Riverhead don’t meet regulatory requirements.

A legal expert told Newsday some dispensaries may be able to circumvent the restrictions by applying for a special permit.