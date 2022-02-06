Long Islanders Polar Plunge for a good cause

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONG BEACH, NY (PIX11) — Hundreds braved the ice-cold Atlantic on Long Beach, Long Island Sunday to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation. 

“You can’t put on price on it. If this what it takes to make a little kid’s wish come true, it’s worth freezing every day,” participant Lindsey Hyde said.

The Long Beach 2022 Polar Splash raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. The annual event was started by the Bradley family 22 years ago after they lost 4-year-old Paul to neuroblastoma. 

“My son Paul was a great little boy,” Michael Bradley said. “He had the best smile in the world.”

Paul died before he could participate in Make-A-Wish. 

“We partnered up with Make-A-Wish 22 years ago, and by the grace of God, we’re sneaking up on 1,000 wishes,” Bradley said.

For more than two decades, supporters have taken the plunge to support critically ill children.

“The event has raised more than $8 million since its inception 22 years ago, which is absolutely incredible for a community event,” Matt Goldweber of Make-A-Wish said.

One of the biggest supporters is Masha Benitez. The 18-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient is waiting for a lung transplant. She raised $29,000 for Sunday’s event. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Long Islanders Polar Plunge for a good cause

LI teen with life-threatening illness raises money for good cause

Sheriff deputy returns flag blown away during storm

Fight continues over NY mask mandate

Dangerous cold continues on Long Island

Pipes burst at LI nonprofit, but organization members keep feeding community

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter