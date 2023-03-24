NORTH FORK, Long Island (PIX11) – One of the world’s best wine regions is right here in our backyard, and they’re celebrating a big anniversary.

The North Fork of Long Island is kicking off a celebration of 50 years of wine-making. East End wineries are inviting Long Island residents to taste some of the best wines and tour the vineyards at a discounted rate, now through April 2.

PIX11’s Keith Lopez has more on this story in the video player. For more information on Long Island Locals Week, click here.