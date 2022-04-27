MEDFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A wrong-way driver died following a car crash on Long Island Tuesday night, according to police.

Edward Thornlow was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Express Drive South when, at around 8:40 p.m., the car collided with another car being driven southbound on Horseblock Road by Christopher Samson, authorities said.

The 54-year-old Shirley resident was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by officials. Samson was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both cars were impounded.