PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alleged counterfeiter was busted with more than $40 million in knock-offs of high-end items inside her Plainview store, following an investigation that began more than a year ago, according to authorities.

Lindsay Castelli, 31, was arrested by Nassau County police Friday on a charge of trademark counterfeiting for her alleged role in the eight-figure operation, officials said in a news release.

Local police and United States Postal Inspectors first began investigating Castelli’s store, Linny’s Boutique, in April 2021, determining that the space contained thousands of synthetic, heat-sealed counterfeit labels, in addition to assorted clothing and jewelry, authorities said.

Asset forfeiture detectives from the NCPD executed a search warrant at the storefront on Old Country Road near Carol Place on Oct. 4, 2022, officials said, seizing 22 printing press machines, as well as counterfeit items labeled as being from several luxury brands, including Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. Investigators additionally determined that the items, cumulatively valued at over $40 million by police, were being shipped to locations throughout the United States, authorities said.

Castelli, of Smithtown, surrendered to asset forfeiture detectives on Friday, and was charged with trademark counterfeiting, police said.

She was released with a desk appearance ticket and ordered to appear at 1st District Court in Hempstead on Nov. 2.