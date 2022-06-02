LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman on Long Island was charged for a fatal hit-and-run crash, police said on Thursday.

Madeline Henriquez, 22, allegedly struck Cherokee Fletcher, 28, with her car at around 10:15 p.m. on May 23 when the victim was standing on a sidewalk in Hauppauge, according to authorities. Fletcher was pronounced dead on the scene.

Steve Bartolomey, Fletcher’s fiancé, said the tragedy happened just as they were recovering from a tough economic situation.

“You left five children motherless, and a lonely man,” he said.

A Brentwood resident, Henriquez was arrested on Thursday and was charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an incident involving a fatality and tampering with physical evidence. She was processed at the Fourth Precinct and her arraignment is set at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.