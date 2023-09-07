LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s a significant milestone for a Long Island woman. Madeline “Madge” Buckley turned 100 years old on Thursday.

Her friends and neighbors at the Bristal Assisted Living Community in Jericho threw her a party.

Madge grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and moved to Syosset with her husband in 1961 to raise their family.

She said staying active helped her remain healthy and alert. Madge has four children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

