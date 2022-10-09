MASTIC BEACH, NY (PIX11) — A woman allegedly intentionally hit a 15-year-old boy with her SUV, then fled the Mastic Beach parking lot on Friday, police said.

Jennifer Nelson confronted the teen and several others on Mastic Road on Saturday morning about an earlier altercation involving her own child, officials said. When the teens dispersed, Nelson allegedly struck a 15-year-old boy with her Honda Passport, then drove off.

The teenage victim suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Nelson, 35, on Saturday. She was charged with assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and leaving the scene of an accident without reporting personal injury.