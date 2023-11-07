LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Holtsville woman was charged with allegedly abandoning her two cats after leaving them inside a closet of a vacant apartment, the Suffolk Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

Chelcea Newman, 32, was charged with multiple misdemeanor animal abandonment charges in connection with the incident. Newman allegedly left the cats in the closet after clearing out the apartment of all the furniture, police officials said.

Newman never contacted apartment officials about getting the cats after leaving and they were found alive in a feces-filled closet, officials said. Police later arrested the woman on Oct. 24, and she is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip, on Nov. 13.

