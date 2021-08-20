Long Island under hurricane watch as Henri nears: National Weather Service

LONG ISLAND – Forecasters issued a hurricane watch Friday morning for Tropical Storm Henri ahead of its projected track toward the southern New England coast.

Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in advisory. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday.

The system was centered in the Atlantic Ocean about 370 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 780 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

The hurricane watch stretched across the South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and the North Shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk. It also covered the coast from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; and Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Block Island.

Tropical Storm Henri promoted a hurricane watch to be issued Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, that included Long Island. (National Weather Service)

Possible paths Henri might take when heading north. Models as of Friday morning, Aug. 20, 2021. (PIX11 News)

What kind of weather to expect from Henri. (PIX11 News)

Henri wind radius predictions on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (PIX11 News

Past hurricanes that made landfall in New York. (PIX11 News)

Potential storm surges across the area when Henri arrives this weekend. (PIX11 News)

National Weather Service New York tweeted that this is the first hurricane watch issued for the area in nearly a decade.

This is the first time in nearly 10 years that we've had a Hurricane Watch issues for portions of our area. The last time we had Hurricane Watches issued for the area was for Hurricane Irene back in late August of 2011. #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 20, 2021

The main threats were expected to be storm surge, wind and rain, forecasters said. Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet was possible from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Sagamore Beach.

Rainfall between 2 to 5 inches (5 to 12 centimeters) was expected Sunday through Monday over the region.

Henri was heading west early Friday but forecasters expect it to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.