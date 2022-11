BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The 14th annual Bethpage Turkey Drive took place on Long Island Friday, benefiting thousands of families in need.

The turkey drive collected more than 3,725 turkeys, 31,000 pounds of food and more than $32,000 in cash donations. The last time more than 3,700 turkeys were donated was back in 2011, organizers said.

