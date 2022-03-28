FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — How did Clara Lomangino make it to 107 years old? When asked Monday, the Freeport resident was transparent about her secret to longevity: “garlic and oil.”

Lomangino, who has lived in the village for nearly 70 years, was honored with official recognition Monday. First responders drove past her home, and Mayor Robert Kennedy even stopped in to celebrate with cake.

“So here I am … 107, Oh God!” Lomangino said, laughing, during the celebration, “Never, never did I think that in my life.”