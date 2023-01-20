LONG BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island teenager is once again working to give back to the organization that helped her receive a double lung transplant last May.

PIX11 News first introduced you to Long Beach resident Masha Benitez a year ago when she raised $38,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She is determined to raise more money than last year, despite the challenges of a difficult recovery. She is asking local communities to help her reach her goal.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can donate on the Make-A-Wish website.