Scene of a February 2019 deadly crash that left a couple and teenage boy dead after a police chase on Long Island. (PIX11 News)

RIVERHEAD, L.I. — A Long Island man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for causing a crash that killed his brother and a couple during a police chase in 2019.

Newsday reported Thursday that Bellport resident Nahriek Belford, now 19, pleaded guilty in February to manslaughter, felony assault and unlawfully fleeing police.

Belford apologized to the family of victims Jerome and Randee Weingarten. The couple had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The crash also killed Belford’s own 19-year-old brother. He was a passenger in the stolen vehicle Belford, who was 17 at the time, was driving during the police chase.

