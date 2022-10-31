LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car while riding his bike on Long Island Saturday night, police said.

Jose Luis Calderon was in the right lane on northbound Dixon Avenue in Copiague when he swerved into the left lane and was hit by a Toyota Corolla at around 9:20 p.m., police said. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries, police said Monday.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured but his car was impounded for a safety check, officials said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.