LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 19-year-old Long Island native was fatally stabbed in the chest at a SUNY Buffalo campus Friday night, officials said.

Tyler Lewis, of Baldwin, N.Y., who is a student at Buffalo State College, was attacked near Moody Terrace roadway on the North Campus shortly after 7:30 p.m., police said. Lewis was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators said they believe Lewis was the target of the attack and the incident likely stemmed from a fight between several people who knew each other.

“To be clear, this does not appear to be a random act of violence, but rather a targeted incident between known individuals,” said UB Police Chief Chris Bartolome.

University Police have also identified a potential suspect in the case. The person of interest had facial injuries, including a large diagonal laceration across his forehead, and was seen leaving the scene in a black four-door sedan, officials said.

Police said the suspect is about 19 to 22 with light brown hair, medium build, and 5-foot, 9 inches tall. He was reportedly wearing a mustard-colored shirt that was covered in blood.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 645-2222.