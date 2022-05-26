SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly had sex with an 11-year-old girl on multiple occasions over the course of more than a year, officials said Thursday.

Police who launched an investigation into allegations that Kelvin Mayen-Vasquez had developed a sexual relationship with the girl found that he had sex with her several times between March 2021 to May 2022, according to officials.

He was arrested on May 19 and was charged with course of sexual conduct against a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Southampton Town Police Detective Unit is continuing the investigation into the incident. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Southampton Town Police Detective Unit at 631-702-2230.