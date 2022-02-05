Long Island teen arrested for DWI, criminal firearm possession: officials

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested during a traffic stop in Central Islip early Saturday morning, Suffolk County Police said.  

Officers said the teen was driving an Acura at high speed on Wilson Boulevard at approximately 2:30 a.m. when he was forced to stop. Following an investigation, the officers determined he was intoxicated; officers also found a loaded 9mm handgun. 

The teen, who is from Central Islip, was arrested and charged with DWI and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. 

