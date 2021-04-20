Long Island teacher arrested for having sex with teen student: police

SHOREHAM, L.I. — Police arrested a Long Island high school math teacher on Monday for having a sexual relationship with a teenage student, authorities said.

Suffolk County police say Veronica Pezdan, 28, was arrested on charges of third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials said Pezdan engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student at Shoreham-Wading River High School over the past two months.

Superintendent Gerard Poole told parents in an email that Pezdan would no longer be employed by the district.

Pezdan was awaiting arraignment Tuesday.

