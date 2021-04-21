Long Island shooting suspect Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, right, and the Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, left, where he allegedly shot three people, one of whom died. (Credit: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer; Nassau County Police)

WEST HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — A day after opening fire in a Stop & Shop on Long Island, killing one employee and wounding two others, a suspected gunman has been hit with multiple charges, officials announced Wednesday.

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson was arrested Tuesday afternoon for the shooting after fleeing and sending police on an hourslong manhunt that put the area on lockdown.

Wilson, 31, was arraigned Wednesday morning and charged with one count of murder in the second degree and four counts of attempted murder, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said at a press conference.

According to the Singas, Wilson fired a semi-automatic handgun seven times, toward five employees.

The murder charge is connected to the fatal shooting of store manager Ray Wishropp, 49, who police said Wilson shot in the upper abdomen.

Wilson also shot two employees. A 50-year-old male employee was wounded twice in the shoulder and once in the face, his cheek being grazed. A 26-year-old female employee was also shot in the shoulder.

The two other attempted murder charges are in relation to two 47-year-old female employees who were shot at but uninjured, authorities said.

According to police, Wilson was a cart collector at the supermarket where the shooting occurred.

He walked into the store Tuesday morning, headed to the second floor and opened fire on multiple workers in an office. Wilson then headed down the hall and fatally shot the manager in another office, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Tuesday.

If convicted, Wilson could face up to 25 years to life in prison, according to Singas. He was remanded and is expected back in court Friday, she said.