LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An annual tradition is back after a pandemic hiatus. Today, students on Long Island teamed up to prepare each other with skills needed to achieve their career goals.

Eastern Suffolk BOCES students who are studying to become certified personal trainers set up an elaborate obstacle course for students who are preparing for a career in law enforcement. The Board of Cooperative Educational Services is a public organization that was created in 1948 to provide shared educational programs and services to Long Island school districts.

The Career and Technical Education event at Eastern Suffolk BOCES has been around for over 15 years. The program took a break due to the pandemic, but students came out to show out in 2022; making up for lost time.

The elaborate obstacle course was similar to the one the Suffolk County Police Department uses as part of its Youth Academy. Law enforcement students are put to the test with physical challenges. It includes a jump rope, balance beam, rescue, CPR, step ladder, wall climb and more. The problem puts them one step closer to achieving their career goals.