SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island student is set to earn an associate degree before even finishing high school.

Bryan Diaz-Ximello is graduating from Longwood High School next month. He is enrolled in Longwood’s early college program and has worked his way toward an associate degree in psychology from Suffolk County Community College.

“It’s such a heightened sense of accomplishment knowing that my name is part of those select few … in every single collegiate system to have earned an associate degree before I even graduate high school,” Diaz-Ximello said. “It’s truly amazing.”

Diaz-Ximello earned the associate degree while maintaining a 3.7 GPA.