LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A shoplifter injured an officer while he was resisting arrest on A Long Island street Saturday, officials said.

The suspect, Michale Klug, 45, allegedly stole items from a CVS on West Old Century Road in Hicksville before he was apprehended near West Cherry Road and Newbridge Road at around 9 a.m., according to police.

During the arrest, Klug allegedly got violent while resisting arrest, police said. The cop sustained unknown injuries.

The cop and the defendant were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Klug was charged with robbery, assault, and resisting arrest, police said. His arraignment was pending Sunday.