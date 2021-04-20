Long Island shooting: What we know about suspect Gabriel DeWitt Wilson

Long Island shooting suspect Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, right, and the Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, left, where he allegedly shot three people, one of whom died. (Credit: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer; Nassau County Police)

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — An hourslong manhunt for a gunman who shot three employees inside a Stop & Shop on Long Island came to an end Tuesday at an apartment building in Hempstead, officials said.

Suspect Gabriel DeWitt Wilson was taken into custody at an apartment building on Terrace Avenue after trying to flee from police, according to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Police said Wilson, 30, was a cart collector at the supermarket.

He walked into work Tuesday morning, headed to the second floor of the building and opened fire on two workers inside an office, Ryder said. He then walked down the hall to a second office and fatally shot a manager inside, according to the commissioner.

Police received 911 calls about an active shooter in the store, located on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead, shortly before 11:20 a.m.

The Person of Interest involved is Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, age 30. He is approx. 6'2" & wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt, & was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike. Please call 911 immediately if you have any information. #NassauCountyPD (2/2) pic.twitter.com/qBcVNSjuF5 — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

The store manager, a 49-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ryder. The two employees who were wounded, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

Police were still investigating a motive for the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson has a small criminal background and was treated once for a mental health illness in Nassau County, according to police.

He also has multiple known addresses, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether the Terrace Avenue address was his primary residence, Ryder said.