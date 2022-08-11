NEW YORK (PIX11) – Finding a fitness routine once you’ve reached your golden years can be quite the challenge. But Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing is going the extra mile to help seniors stay healthy.

A group of 20 seniors from the Knolls in Melville on Long Island is taking part in aquatic therapy. Pool exercises are a great form of exercise, according to health experts. They say when it comes to exercising on land, gravity takes over and could have a negative impact.

All it takes is just 30 to 45 minutes a week to achieve positive results. Here’s how it works; water provides buoyancy, which is the ability to float. When submerged in water, buoyancy helps to support the weight of the individual. Take, for instance, jumping jacks. The normally high-impact workout brings less pressure to the joints when done in water. And pool noodles also help strengthen muscles.

Movement is just a part of what makes aquatic therapy so effective. Music adds to improving their overall health and wellbeing. With every synchronized movement, there’s no limit to what seniors can do.