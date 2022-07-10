MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Long Island’s shores are seeing more sharks visiting, and it’s likely that trend will continue, but experts say it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Three people have suffered bites in the last two weeks, and the manager at Stony Brook University’s Marine Sciences Center says he expects sightings to be reported every week or two. Cleaner oceans, warmer water temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish that sharks feed on are seen as factors.

Detection, from drones to helicopters, also has improved. Experts say the increase in numbers of sharks is a sign that conservation efforts have succeeded in helping restore ecological balance to the oceans.