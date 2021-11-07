Long Island school bus cameras snag unaware motorists, to tune of $250

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Some motorists on Long Island are getting hit with $250 fines for a violation they are not even aware they’re committing.

Suffolk County recently instituted a safety program that put 5,000 cameras on school buses to catch drivers passing while the buses’ stop sign was activated.

But some drivers say they’ve been surprised to receive violation notices for continuing to drive while a bus was stopped on the other side of a multi-lane highway.

The program’s only exemption is that motorists won’t be ticketed for traveling in the opposite direction of a stopped bus on a divided highway with a physical median.

