Raining cats and dogs: Long Island rescue group saves more than 50 animals displaced by Ida

Long Island

LONG ISLAND — North Shore Animal League America’s Emergency Rescue Team returned from Texas with a few extra guests — more than 50 dogs, puppies and kittens.

The animals were rescued in collaboration with shelter partners that the organization partnered with in the wake of Hurricane Ida, officials said. The animals brought back to New York were all up for adoption before the storm, and were moved to make room for newly displaced animals impacted by the storm.

North Shore Animal League America also donated more than 12,000 pounds of supplies to a Louisiana-based shelter before rescuing the cats and dogs from shelters in Texas and the Gulf Coast.

Officials said the rescued animals will be up for adoption starting Monday.

