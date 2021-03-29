Long Island Rail Road restores service after cuts cause overcrowding

LONG ISLAND — The Long Island Rail Road resumed regular weekday service weeks after passengers expressed frustration over crowded trains and long wait times.

The LIRR reversed course Monday, adding dozens of trains, about three weeks after the transit system’s schedule changes prompted social distancing concerns among customers and local officials.

The original schedule changes took effect March 8 with reduced service and resembled a weekend schedule as ridership was at 25% of pre-pandemic levels. 

The schedule, however, left many commuters packed during commutes, causing anger and frustration. 

Politicians including Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran denounced the scheduled changes, arguing there should not be reduced service as the economy continues to reopen. 

LIRR President Phil Eng said the changes were temporary and announced the transit system’s previous timetable would be restored March 29. 

The Passengers United Organization said they are pleased riders are getting relief from overcrowded trains and long wait times, especially as more people return to the office. 

