MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police on Long Island rescued a man clinging onto a capsized kayak while suffering from hypothermia on Sunday.

Nicholas Shakalis, 34, was hunting for ducks when his kayak capsized and he fell into the water in Narrow Bay in Mastic Beach, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. A person on land spotted Shakalis in the water and called 911 around 8:45 a.m.

A Suffolk County police helicopter responded with a rescue team. Police officer Jonathan Jensen, who is a rescue swimmer with the police department’s Emergency Services Section, jumped into the water and brought Shakalis to safety at nearby Pattersquash Island.

“It was a little scary seeing the condition that he was in,” Jensen said. “He was verbal. He could tell me what his name was, how old he was. But he didn’t really have use of his limbs anymore. He was barely holding onto the kayak. At that point, I knew that it was important to get him out of the water and get him warm as quickly as possible.”

Shakalis was transported to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia, authorities said. He was expected to make a full recovery.

Command Pilot Sgt. John Vahey, Tactical Flight Officer Police Officer Victor Federico and Stony Brook University Hospital Flight Paramedic Erin Carey were part of the team that rescued Shakalis. Members of the Center Moriches Fire Department also assisted Jensen in bringing Shakalis to shore.