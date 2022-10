Diego Sponza, 35, was rescued after his kayak overturned in Bellport Bay Sunday, police said. (Photo courtesy of the Suffolk County Police Department)

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Long Island man was rescued after his kayak overturned in Bellport Bay Sunday, officials said.

Officers Terence McGovern and Jack Jantzen from the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau found Diego Sponza, 35, in the water near buoys eight and nine at around 1 p.m., police said.

Sponza, who was wearing a lifejacket, was taken to the hospital for possible hypothermia, police said.