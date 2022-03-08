MEDFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on Long Island who allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend and held her against her will for over three hours.

Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Suffolk County police received a 911 call from the victim’s mother, officials said. Kenyonne Fleurinay allegedly carried his 20-year-old girlfriend from a motel room in Smithtown and forced her into his car. He drove to a gas station in Melville, where the victim made an unsuccessful attempt to escape, police said. The suspect then drove to New Jersey before the victim’s family convinced him to return to Suffolk County.

Fleurinay was arrested by officers on Middle Island Road near Horseblock Road around 2:47 a.m. Monday after his car was spotted, according to the police. The victim was sent to a hospital for evaluation.

Fleurinay was charged with kidnapping, police said. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.