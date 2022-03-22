ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man who attempted to shoot two men on Long Island Sunday night was arrested by police, according to officials.

Calvin Badger and a 56-year-old victim had a physical dispute before the suspect pulled out his loaded handgun, pointed it to the victim and pulled the trigger, police said. The gun did not fire at the time. After hearing the dispute, a 35-year-old man, who lives in the area, tried to intervene, at which point Badger pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire again, according to authorities.

The 52-year old suspect fled the scene but was found and arrested by police near where the attempted shooting happened after an investigation, officials said. Before the arrest, police noticed the butt of a handgun in Badger’s waistband. He threw the handgun into a nearby storm drain and attempted to escape, but officers were able to put him into custody without further incident, according to police. They were able to recover the handgun from the storm drain. Officials said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Badger was charged with burglary, attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal contempt, menacing and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned on Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.