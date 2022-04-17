LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Saturday night after breaking into multiple cars on Long Island and stealing items inside, according to police.

Officers received several 911 calls for a man going through cars and carrying a machete on Jupiter and Hickory lanes, as well as Mallard Road, according to detectives.

Police found 40-year-old Vincent Derosa, and after a search of his property, items were recovered that had been reported stolen from a car in the area, officials said. The items were identified by the robbery victim and the suspect was placed under arrest without further incident.

The Bethpage resident has been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny, police said. He was released on an appearance ticket and no bail.

Derosa was previously arrested in September 2021 and was charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, according to officials. He was released with an appearance ticket and no bail. He is due in court for that incident on May 18, 2022.

Detectives request if anyone believes they may have been a victim of the above defendant, you are requested to contact Eighth Squad Detectives at (516) 573-6853.