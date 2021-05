Officials are warning of a new way people are trying to cheat the system, this time through a tool touted as the way to end the pandemic: vaccines.

On Tuesday, officials said 21-year-old Zachary Honig of Levittown was arrested with a fraudulent vaccination cards; it shows the first and second doses dated, but the name is blank.

He also had 54 blank cards, officials said.

It’s one arrest in what federal health and law enforcement agencies say is a growing problem.