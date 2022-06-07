LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about a quadruple shooting on Long Island over the weekend.

Jaden O. Johnson, 19, was fatally shot in the incident on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead at around 10:10 p.m. Saturday. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.

A 23-year-old male was shot in the ankle, a 35-year-old-man was shot in the leg and a 31-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to the Nassau County Police Department. The three victims are in stable condition.

Police released a photo of the victim and seek the public’s help in gathering information on the homicide.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with any information about this crime to submit an anonymous tip through our hotline: 1-800-244-TIPS (8477), or at http://nassaucounty.crimestoppersweb.com.