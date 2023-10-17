LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police officers and medics helped a woman deliver a baby girl in a car on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to an emergency call about a woman going into labor near Front and Chester streets at 8:40 a.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The woman was in the front seat of the car when the officers and medics helped her deliver a healthy baby girl. The mother and child were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Earlier this month, four police officers helped a Long Island woman deliver a baby girl in her car near Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, authorities said.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.