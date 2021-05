A team with a serious resume was honored on Long Island Tuesday.

It was billed as 40 with 40, but instead, it was 70 nurses that were honored at NYU Langone-Long Island, each with at least 40 years of nursing experience.

They’ve been through it all: epidemics, 9/11, Superstorm Sandy — and now, COVID-19.

The community of nurses was honored for their service at a time when it’s appreciated more than ever.