LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame is celebrating its grand opening in Stony Brook. It’s the first of its kind on Long Island. The 8,800-square-foot colonial-style building celebrates iconic musical artists who have left a lasting legacy in music and entertainment.

There are two exhibition halls. The first floor Is dedicated to a six-month-long exhibit about rock and roll. Upstairs is where you’ll find the hall of fame dedicated to preserving the musical heritage of Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Brooklyn artists.

Throughout the building are world-class displays and unique memorabilia donated by artists that showcase Long Island’s rich and diverse music and entertainment history.

So far, More than 120 musicians and music industry executives have been inducted into this Hall of Fame. The organization also offers education programs, scholarships and awards to Long Island students. It’s open Wednesdays-Sundays from noon through 5 p.m. For more ticket information, visit the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.