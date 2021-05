PORT WASHINGTON, L.I. — Meet Vivian Jepp.

She’s a Port Washington mother of three in desperate need of a kidney transplant. She was joined by Nassau County legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton of Glen Cove to lobby for help.

Vivian, who has Type A blood, can receive a transplant from living donors with either A or O-type blood. Please contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov if you are interested in being tested as a possible donor.