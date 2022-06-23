BALDWIN, N.Y. — After two years away, a Long Island mother gave her daughter the surprise of a lifetime.

Sgt. Lilibeth Contreras, who returned from a two-year deployment with the Army in South Korea, returned Thursday with a lot of fanfare. She surprised her daughter, second-grader Nikole Carvajal, at Meadow Elementary School.

Contreras will be home for 25 days before deploying again, this time to Germany.

During her leave time, Contreras and her family will make more memories with a trip to Disney.