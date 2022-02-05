Long Island man with 33 warrants arrested on more than 40 charges: officials

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — One Suffolk County man was arrested for 43 charges, including 33 active warrants, officials said Saturday.

Matthew Verderosa, of Coram, was found at a Patchogue hotel after a Suffolk County Police Department officer got a tip that he might be there. The officer saw 25-year-old Verderosa leaving the hotel, and caught him after a foot chase at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

Verderosa is charged with burglary, grand larceny, seven counts of petit larceny and riminal possession of a controlled substance. He also had 33 bench warrants, all in connection with larcenies in Suffolk County.

He’s due in court Sunday.