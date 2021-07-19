Long Island man who stabbed his mom dozens of times, killing her, gets 16 years

MINEOLA, NY — A Long Island man who stabbed his mother dozens of times, killing her, was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison, officials said.

Ian Kazer, 31, was convicted in June of manslaughter, attempted murder, assault and grand larceny. He also stabbed his father in the chest during the 2019 attack.

“Ian Kazer’s parents tried to help him after he was fired and arrested for stealing from his job. But that evening, in a fit of rage, the defendant attacked and killed his own mother and tried to kill his father,” Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said. “This case was and continues to be a true tragedy.”

The Court determined Kazer had acted under an extreme emotional disturbance.

Before the attack, Kazer, who lived with his parents, stole gift cards from the Target he worked at. He was fired from his job in March of 2019 for stealing more than $2,500 from his workplace. Kazer argued with his parents about it.

Later that day, after his dad left to grab a pizza for dinner, Kazer stabbed his mother 47 times at the kitchen table, prosecutors said. Kazer stabbed his father, too, after he returned.

He was arrested about a mile from the house.