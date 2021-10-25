Long Island man sought in 2020 Suffolk County murders

Colin Jerrick

Suffolk County authorities issued an arrest warrant for Colin Jerrick, 42, who is wanted in connection with two homicides. (Suffolk County Police Dept.)

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Long Island authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to two deaths in Suffolk County last year.

Colin Jerrick, 42, is wanted in connection to a shooting at a party on Grand Boulevard in Wyandanch on June 13, 2020, police said.

During the party, Ajala Carpenter-Toney, 23, was shot and killed, according to authorities.

Seven others were shot, including one man who has been in a coma since the incident, cops said.

Jerrick is also wanted in connection to the July 31, 2020 murder of Elbert Wright, 29, that occurred in North Amityville, authorities said.

The suspect’s last known address is in North Amityville, but he also has ties to Huntington Station, Bay Shore, Florida and Guyana.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

